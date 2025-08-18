She Went On A Great First Date With A Guy Who Shared His Location With Her, So She Realized He Was A Liar

Llstock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Recently, TikToker Kuru (@kuruthegemini) went on a great first date with a guy who seemed really nice, but he actually turned out to be a liar.

Everything was going wonderfully. At the end of the night, she asked him where the nearest gas station was, and he told her to follow him there.

However, a car cut her off in the middle of following him, so she lost him on the way to the gas station. He called her and said he would share his location with her. She later found out that he ended up sharing his location with her indefinitely.

When she got to the gas station, he pumped gas in her car, and they headed their separate ways. Once she arrived back at home, she let him know that she had made it safely.

He told her that he was at home, too. But she could see from his location that he was definitely not at home.

He was at a bar that she was actually familiar with. She didn’t care that he was at a bar, but the fact that he lied about it seemed fishy.

During their date, he also mentioned that he had to work in the morning and couldn’t be out too late.

The next morning, she checked his location for fun. He was still not at home. Instead, he was near a liquor store. He never went to work the whole day.

At one point, he was at a family home in the suburbs.

Even though they don’t talk anymore, he still has his location shared with Kuru, so she can see his every move. It was a blessing in disguise.

She got to find out early on that her date was more of a red flag than she originally thought, and she didn’t have to waste weeks or months of her life being strung along before discovering the truth.

Commenters came up with the theory that he lived in the big house in the suburbs with his wife and kids, and he only went to the bar to cover up his tracks. Why do you think he lied about his whereabouts?

