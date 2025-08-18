She Went On Three Dates With A Guy Who Said His Favorite Movie Was The Human Centipede, So She Dumped Him

TikTok - @caldo.de.les - pictured above is Leslie

When TikToker Leslie (@caldo.de.les) found out her date’s favorite films were The Human Centipede trilogy, alarm bells went off in her head.

She went on three dates with a guy, and on the third date, he revealed to her that his favorite movies were The Human Centipede 1, 2, and 3.

For their third date, they decided to have a nice lunch together on a little patio. They started chatting about movies.

She told him that she just saw the new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps with her son and that she loved the Marvel series.

She then asked him who his favorite superhero was, but he said he didn’t have one. She proceeded to question him about other types of movies, such as Disney, rom-coms, and action.

He said no to everything she listed out. She tried to get him talking about video games. Finally, she learned that he liked the horror genre.

So, she brought up how she had just watched the horror film Together with her sister. He told her that type of horror wasn’t really what he liked.

He acted like he didn’t know what his favorite movies were, and she could tell that he was getting tired of the conversation—that she was carrying, by the way!

Then, he asked her if she had ever seen The Human Centipede 1, 2, and 3. For some reason, Leslie’s heart dropped into her stomach, and she felt so uneasy. She thought it was super weird that he liked no other movies besides these three specifically.

TikTok – @caldo.de.les – pictured above is Leslie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She explained that she had watched half of The Human Centipede 1 while at a friend’s house, but they weren’t able to finish the movie because they were so disgusted by it.

He started going into the lore behind the movie, which Leslie didn’t want to hear about.

As soon as she got home, she told him that she wasn’t interested in him anymore and immediately cut him off. Her friends think she’s being crazy, and now, she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong.

Everyone rushed to the comments section to reassure her that she was doing the right thing for her and her child’s safety.

“The Human Centipede movies are probably the more tamer movies that he enjoys, and that’s why he brought it up with you as a feeler. You are not wrong for ghosting him, girl,” commented one person.

“Very valid, and I think you shouldn’t be friends with whoever told you that you’re overreacting. They most definitely don’t have any survival instincts,” pointed out another.

“To this day, I still have never seen it, just based on the description alone. If a man told me that was his favorite out of all the horror films out there, I’d be very concerned,” chimed in a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan