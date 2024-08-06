He Snooped Through His Girlfriend’s Phone And Caught Her Cheating On Him With Her Boss

This 38-year-old man and his now ex-girlfriend, who is 36, attended their friend’s wedding together earlier this year back when they still were dating. But, by the end of the night, he discovered something terrible – his ex had been cheating on him with her boss.

He came to find out about the infidelity after the nuptials. At that point, the newlyweds invited him and his ex back to the honeymoon suite to spend the evening.

Well, by that point, his ex was apparently quite drunk and wound up throwing up on the bathroom floor. So, while she was incapacitated, he actually went through her phone.

According to him, he’d been suspicious of her cheating for a while now. And after he looked at her text messages, he realized he’d been right.

“I didn’t make a scene. I waited until she was well enough to leave the hotel and then confronted her in the car,” he recalled.

“Twelve years down the toilet. The rest of the day is a blur.”

After he and his ex broke up, he also confided in some friends about the situation. However, he lied about how he discovered his ex was cheating on him.

Rather than admitting to going through her phone randomly, he claimed that he’d seen a text notification from her boss pop up on her cell and that he just “had to look.”

“There was no notification. I went into her phone unprompted and found the proof,” he explained.

