He Told His Wife She Isn’t Worthy Enough To Wear His Late Wife’s Jewelry

Five years ago, this 45-year-old man sadly lost his first wife, and they have a daughter together named Emily, who is currently 16-years-old.

After his wife’s passing, he inherited her special and gorgeous jewelry collection. Many of those pieces were family heirlooms that had been handed down through many generations of his late wife’s loved ones.

“Before she passed, she made it clear that these items were to be kept safe for Emily until she was old enough to appreciate and wear them,” he explained.

He has since gone on to remarry his new 39-year-old wife, Sarah, who has been a wonderful stepmom to Emily.

Several weeks ago, Sarah discovered his late wife’s jewelry collection and instantly fell right in love with the pieces.

She even asked him if it would be alright for her to wear some of the jewelry to an event they’re going to be attending soon, and it will mark the first time he and Sarah go to something like this as a couple.

“I told Sarah that the jewelry wasn’t meant for her, and honestly, I didn’t think it was “appropriate” for her to wear them since they were my late wife’s,” he said.

“I emphasized that the jewelry was meant for Emily, and I didn’t feel that Sarah was “worthy” of wearing something so personal to my late wife.”

“I explained that these pieces were symbols of my late wife’s legacy, and it wouldn’t be right for anyone else to wear them.”

