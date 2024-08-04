He Wasn’t Invited To His Brother’s Wedding Because His Leg Got Amputated Three Months Ago, And His Brother Implied That He’d Steal The Attention

In awful and shocking circumstances, some people with a disability or special condition sometimes get accused of stealing attention from someone else or wanting attention.

A man was uninvited to his brother’s wedding because his brother was afraid he’d take up all the attention due to his recent leg amputation. Now, he’s refusing to forgive his brother.

He’s 17-years-old and had his leg amputated three months ago, right before his brother’s wedding. He was already feeling bad about the amputation and was in a sour mood, but things only got worse when his brother decided to rescind his wedding invitation.

“My brother and his new wife told me that I would be a distraction and take the attention off of them,” he explained.

“My parents were upset about this as well and were even planning on staying with me, but I told them it was okay to go. I did cry while they were at the wedding because I felt excluded, and I didn’t really want to be bothered with my brother and his wife anymore.”

When his parents returned home from the wedding, they revealed that guests were asking where he was and why he wasn’t there all night, so, at the end of the day, he was a “distraction.”

A few hours after the wedding ended, his brother attempted to call him, but he ignored him, not wanting to speak to him for a long time. Then, along with his new sister-in-law, his brother showed up at his house, but he refused to see them.

“I’ve been trying to ignore them, and they’ve been making it very difficult for me to do that, so I had to block them,” he said.

“My parents are upset by this, but they said that they don’t agree with what my brother did and even told him and his wife not to come over for some time.”

