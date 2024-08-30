Her Boyfriend Routinely Puts Her In Time-Out And She Feels Like He Acts More Like A Dad To Her Than Anything Else

Time-out is a well-known parenting technique that is used to deal with an unruly child exhibiting poor behavior.

It’s pretty simple: you take the child out of the situation where they’re not behaving and give them space to regain composure and reflect on what they did wrong.

While I’ve heard of this being widely used on children, I can’t say I’ve ever heard about an adult trying to use this on another adult before. Well, that is, until now.

This 24-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and he routinely puts her in “time-out” in an effort to punish her for something she did.

“My boyfriend’s version of time-out is when he stops talking to me, ignores me, and doesn’t see me or communicate with me,” she explained.

“I earned it last night because I expressed to him I have to be weary about him with women no matter their demographics because he has tried to sleep with multiple women online and at his workplace (old, young, everything).”

Not only did her boyfriend put her in time-out, but he also picked up her coffee machine and threw it, causing it to break.

This all happened when she took a peek at his phone to see if he was paying women for photos, which is something she was worried about him doing behind her back.

She wasn’t angry with her boyfriend; she just expressed her feelings in a calm manner. She also didn’t find anything suspicious in his phone, by the way.

