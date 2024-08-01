Her Boyfriend Screams At The Mother Of His Child, And She Doesn’t Think It’s Right

This 25-year-old girl is currently in dental school in Pennsylvania. She’s finishing up her final year, and five months ago, she met her boyfriend at her school.

While he happens to be the same age as her, he’s a year behind in their program. When she met her boyfriend, he was upfront about having a toddler-aged son.

He clarified to her that he was never with the mother of his son and that he has no intention of ever romantically being with her in the future.

“From what I gathered, they were intimate friends (FWBs, to be exact) for around three years or more,” she explained.

“Eventually, she ended up pregnant, and his first reaction was obviously anger, and he begged her to [end it]. Of course, she didn’t do that and had their son.”

“My boyfriend took this really hard as he was about to begin dental school, which is quite stressful, may I say. He holds a lot of anger and resentment towards his child’s mother.”

Her boyfriend absolutely hates the mother of his son because he specifically can’t stand that he got her, of all women, pregnant.

Her boyfriend has made his opinion clear to her, as well as the mother of his son. She thinks it’s strange that her boyfriend holds so much hatred in his heart for the mother of his son since he slept with her for years.

If she was in this poor woman’s shoes, her heart would be broken. While she cares deeply for her boyfriend, she doesn’t understand how he can be so hateful.

