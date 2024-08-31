Her Husband Cheated On Her Five Months Ago, So She Cheated Multiple Times To Get Back At Him, But Now She Feels Guilty And Doesn’t Know If She Should Come Clean About The Infidelity

This woman is currently married, but her relationship with her husband totally fell apart about five months ago. That’s because, while he was in school to become a therapist, he actually cheated on her with one of his own patients.

Not only did this shatter their marital vows, but it also broke the code of conduct at school – causing her husband to get kicked out of his program. According to her, his infidelity quite literally ruined both of their lives, and they’ve been separated ever since.

“And I still love him, even though I hate him and think he is a monster for what he did,” she revealed.

In the beginning, after finding out about the cheating, she was dead set on getting divorced and even met with a lawyer – filing the papers.

But later, she ultimately opted to put the divorce proceedings on hold. Her mental health was seriously struggling, and she didn’t know what to do.

This led her to “go crazy” in what she described as a trauma response. Then, she ended up cheating on her husband numerous times to get back at him – which he still doesn’t know about.

Now, despite the fact that her husband cheated first and they are currently separated, she can’t help but feel guilty and ashamed.

She feels completely torn about how to handle this situation, too. On the one hand, she thinks she should tell her husband. On the other, she has no idea why she would do that, given what he did.

“I still [freaking] love this evil person and feel dedicated to him,” she admitted.

