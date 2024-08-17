Her Husband Doesn’t Think He Has To Pay For Their Mortgage Or Living Expenses Since He Does Her Home Renovations

This 43-year-old woman just got married to her husband, who is the same age as her. He has two kids with his ex-wife, and she has none of her own.

Every other weekend, her husband’s kids come to stay with them for three evenings in a row, and they also get them for half of the school holidays.

Her husband works as a builder, and when they got together, she was in an excellent place financially. As for her husband, he had nothing to his name and was pretty much starting over again.

“He moved into my house and is walking into a very comfortable future,” she explained. “I have worked hard and have made sound financial decisions.”

“We met after he came around to quote for the renovation on the back of my house. His building company was only just starting out. I have been extremely patient, waiting for his business to kick off so he could stand back on his feet financially and start repaying what he owes, as it has always been, “I will pay you back.”

“He has been living with me full time while not contributing to the mortgage or costs of living. In addition, I generally pay for his kids’ entertainment or for the things they need.”

Her irritation with her husband’s unwillingness to help pay for the mortgage or household expenses has only been growing.

To be frank, she feels like her husband is just using her for money. So, a few days ago, she asked her husband to please start pitching in money to put towards their living expenses.

Her husband is of the opinion that since he’s renovating her home (although she’s paying for all of the materials), he shouldn’t be expected to contribute a dime.

