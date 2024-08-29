Her Mom’s Threatening To Skip Her Wedding If Her Dad’s Girlfriend Is Invited

Back when this 29-year-old woman was 7, her mom and dad split up, and they didn’t handle their divorce well.

Her parents spent the next couple of years negatively talking about one another to her and her siblings. They even got into a public argument on the street once, which humiliated her.

Her mom was the one who struggled the most, though, as her dad cheated on her. Her mom has a very volatile personality, to begin with, and tends to explode while hurting everyone in the process.

But underneath it all, she knows her mom worked her heart out to provide for her and her two siblings as a single mom.

“[I] never doubted that she loved us, but if something negative happened (school related especially), she would scream and cry for hours, going from, “I’m such a bad mother” to saying hurtful stuff and what she’s all doing for us (my dad couldn’t provide that time, it was rough),” she explained.

“Years later (I’m now 29), we have a good relationship, she apologized (now married for years), my father apologized, and after I found the best person on earth who was even willing to work with me on of those issues I eventually got as a child of divorce, we got engaged, and I will marry soon formally (Wedding party will be in 2026).”

Currently, her mom and dad have reached a place where they can be peaceful around one another.

But a decade ago, her dad got a new girlfriend named Poppy, who she thinks is sweet, intelligent, and hilarious.

Poppy is from her dad’s hometown, and Poppy really brought her dad out of his shell. Poppy used to be best friends with her mom, but 7 years ago, that all blew up.

