Her Mother-In-Law Commented On Her Baby Weight And Insinuated Her Husband Only Pursued Her Because Of Her Figure, So She Kicked Her Mother-In-Law Out

One of the last things most new moms, especially those who experienced difficult labor, want to think about is hitting the gym and doing a bunch of exercises to get their bodies back to where they started.

This is why losing baby weight shouldn’t be high on your list of conversation priorities when you see a new mom.

A woman is appalled at her mother-in-law, who began pressuring her to lose her baby weight only about a month after delivering her son via c-section.

She’s 27 and has been with her 28-year-old husband since college. They’ve been married for four years, and just three and a half weeks ago, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

It was a difficult birth, as in the middle of everything, there were some complications, and she had to get an emergency c-section. It was a scary moment, but she and her baby were fine in the end.

“Recovery has been very hard and painful, especially because I felt very unprepared, not having expected to have a c-section,” she explained.

“However, my husband has been amazing during this process, and my mother-in-law often comes to help, too.”

She is very close with her mother-in-law, especially because she’s known her for so long and also because her own mom passed away during her senior year of high school.

Her mother-in-law stepped in as a mother figure when she needed one most, and she often thinks about how glad her mom would be that she found someone like that.

