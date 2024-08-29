Her Recipe For BBQ Pulled Pork Bowls Will Bring Some Brightness To Your Dinner Table Tonight

If you’re looking for a recipe that will bring some brightness to your dinner table tonight, look no further!

TikToker @caileeeats has an amazing recipe for BBQ pulled pork bowls, and although making pulled pork from scratch is definitely an adventure, it’s worth it in the end.

What You Need To Make The Pulled Pork:

3 pounds of pork shoulder – trim off the excess fat

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. onion powder

What You Need To Make The Coleslaw:

One 14-ounce bag of coleslaw mix

3 Tbsp. mayo

2 tsp. white vinegar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

What You Need To Make The Sweet Potatoes:

2 large sweet potatoes

Avocado oil spray

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

To get started, preheat the oven in your home to 300 degrees. Pull out the pork and season it with pepper and salt on both sides; don’t be afraid to use a decent amount of s&p!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.