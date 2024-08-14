Her Sister Backed Into Her Car And Refused To Pay For Any Of The Repairs, So She Kicked Her Out

This 28-year-old woman and her younger sister Mia, who’s 24, have always had a tight-knit relationship. That’s why, while Mia was recently in between jobs and just trying to get back on her feet, she let her sister move into her place.

“I was more than happy to help her out, especially since she’s always been there for me in the past,” she recalled.

However, that all changed when she arrived home last week and realized that her car had been seriously dinged up.

For some context, she had left her vehicle parked in the driveway; meanwhile, Mia’s car was parked directly behind it.

Even so, she couldn’t help but notice a massive scratch running down the entire side of her car. And there were some dents, too.

This obviously pushed her to ask her sister what had happened, and Mia admitted to accidentally backing into her car while trying to park in the driveway.

“I was really upset,” she said, “And I asked her to cover the cost of the repairs.”

Yet, her sister actually refused to do that and claimed she simply couldn’t afford it. Mia also tried to say that the damage was just an accident.

Now, she understands that people make mistakes and accidents can happen.

