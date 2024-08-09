Here’s How You Can Finally Master The Art Of Winged Eyeliner

One of the hardest makeup techniques to master is winged eyeliner. While so many makeup gurus and influencers film themselves doing it and make it look so easy, applying even winged eyeliner on both eyes takes a lot of practice and patience. Not only does it take a lot of practice, but in some cases, it takes some hacks to get the job done.

Here are some quick tips for perfecting your winged eyeliner technique.

First, the eyeliner itself comes into play. Many people will agree that liquid eyeliner is best for making wings because of its fluidity.

While that is true, if you struggle to create even wings or don’t have much practice, I’d recommend having both a pencil and a liquid liner.

This is so you can start by tracing and drawing your winged eyeliner with the pencil, which is a bit easier to remove as it doesn’t smudge as much, then go over it with liquid liner for a bolder, sharper look.

When you’re in the process of doing your makeup and ready to apply your wings, get nice and comfy in front of a makeup mirror, as it may take a while.

I’d also recommend having micellar water or makeup wipes and some Q-Tips on hand for easy cleanup and adjusting.

I’d recommend keeping your eyes open during the application process. As it may seem easier to close one eye and use the other to watch yourself trace a wing over your closed lid, applying your eyeliner onto an open eye will help you see what it looks like when your eyes are open and you’re interacting with people.

One popular technique is to apply tape to the edges of your eyes to form your wing. However, I’m not a fan of this method for a few reasons.

