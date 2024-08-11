He’s Annoyed That His Wife Keeps Telling Him About All The Male Attention She’s Getting After Investing In Her Appearance

Have you ever spoken to friends or family members of an older age who’ve said that they “still got it?”

While you might have laughed off the remark at the time, the underlying sentiment rings true for so many. As we age and our appearances and physical abilities change, we might feel the need to prove as though we are still beautiful, capable, or worthy.

This can be especially true for mothers, as so much of their time is spent caring for their children instead of themselves. Plus, we can’t forget the countless beauty standards pushed on women of all ages – whether they’re mothers or not.

Despite all of this, one 39-year-old man is upset that his wife has been “happily” telling him about the attention she’s been receiving from other men after finally getting some more free time to put herself first.

For some context, his wife is 35 years old, and they’ve been married for 10 years. They also have multiple school-aged children together.

But, as their kids have gotten older, his wife has had more free time lately. So, according to him, she has “definitely” been putting more effort into her appearance recently.

“I’m happy for her, and after staying home with our kids, she definitely deserves to put herself first once in a while,” he said.

However, whenever she goes out with her friends nowadays, she apparently wears outfits that are very revealing. For instance, tank tops and tiny shorts accompanied by a full face of makeup.

And the last two times he picked his wife up from nights out, she told him all about the “ego boost” she felt after other guys started showing her some attention.

