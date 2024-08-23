His Family’s Pressuring Him To Allow His Brother’s Baby Mama To Attend His Wedding, But He Doesn’t Want Her There

In the fall, this 29-year-old man is going to be getting married to his 28-year-old fiancée. They work as teachers and have been organizing all of the details of their big day for more than a year.

They’re both over the moon about their wedding day, but now his family is pressuring him to allow his brother’s baby mama to attend, and he doesn’t want her there.

His brother’s baby mama, 24-year-old Sharron, split from his brother in a pretty ugly way two years back.

Currently, his brother and Sharron are speaking to one another, but only because of the kids that they share. They’re hardly nice when they interact, and his brother has moved on and found a new woman to date.

“My mom (56) has developed an obsessive-relationship-love with Sharron, in which she often acts as if they are still a couple,” he explained.

“My mom still persistently invites Sharron to events, even with my brother’s new girlfriend around. Seriously, it is just so embarrassing, and my brother despises it, though he hardly ever voices out his opinion just to avoid the creation of [an] issue.”

“Of course, now that my wedding is closer, my mom is telling me I have to invite Sharron because, well “she is practically family,” and “it would be nice for her to feel some morale.”

He doesn’t have a specific problem with Sharron, but he’s not her friend, nor is his fiancée. He’s never bonded with Sharron, and he hardly sees her.

For these reasons, he doesn’t feel like Sharron should get to attend his wedding. A couple of days ago, one of his uncles called him up to say he has to invite Sharron because if he doesn’t, he’s not proving he’s loyal to his family.

