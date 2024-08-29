His Manager Fired A Single Mom After She Was 5 Minutes Late To Work Due To Her Sick Son

This man works for a relatively large company, and he really does not have much respect for his manager.

He has a coworker named Sarah, who’s a single mom doing everything in her power to give her 6-year-old son a better life.

Earlier in the day yesterday, someone from the school Sarah’s son attends called Sarah up to say she had to urgently come to get him, as he had a bad fever.

Sarah informed their manager, who begrudgingly allowed her to go pick her son up from school.

“Sarah came back with her son and asked if she could work from home for the rest of the day to take care of him,” he explained.

“Our manager denied her request, stating, “We need you in the office if you’re going to be paid.” She had no choice but to drop her son off at a neighbor’s house so she could return to work.”

At 4 p.m. that afternoon, Sarah returned from the office after taking a lunch break to go check up on her son.

Sarah was 5 minutes late post-break, and their manager asked Sarah to come into his office. Their manager instantly fired Sarah, citing her repeated lateness and insubordination.

Sarah was sobbing while pleading with their manager to change his mind, but their manager stated their business wasn’t a charity, and if Sarah wasn’t able to handle her role, she never should have accepted it in the first place.

