His Wife Cheated On Him, So They Became Legally Separated, But Now She’s Upset That He Started Dating Someone New

Most people would assume that once a couple is separated, especially legally, they’re allowed to do whatever they want regarding dating.

A man has upset his wife, who he is separated from because he entered a new relationship after they split.

He and his wife are in their early 30s and have been married for six years. They have no kids together and, last year, decided they needed to separate after discovering his wife had been sending flirty texts and having an emotional affair with one of her coworkers.

His wife was extremely remorseful and wanted to do anything she could to fix their marriage, recommending counseling, but he was ready to go through a full-blown divorce. Eventually, they settled on getting legally separated, and his wife thought it would be a good opportunity to see if they could rekindle their feelings for each other.

“My wife told me she wouldn’t see or date anyone during the separation, but I made no such guarantees,” he explained.

“I told my wife she was free to do what she wanted, but she still insisted that she wasn’t going to even entertain it to prove her love to me.”

A few months after their separation was signed into action, he started seeing a new woman who would eventually become his current partner. He has strong feelings for his girlfriend, and they’ve been official for nine months now.

“My partner knows about me being legally separated, and I didn’t really feel the need to tell my wife [about her],” he said.

“However, last week, my girlfriend and I were grocery shopping and holding hands, and my wife came up behind me and said hi. She seemed a bit hurt and just immediately left after saying hi to me.”

