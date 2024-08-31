His Wife Wants To Go On A Free Vacation With Her Friend As An Alibi To Cover Up Her Friend Cheating On Their Husband, And It’s Making Him Feel Like Their Own Marriage Is A Joke

This man is currently married, and a while back, his wife went away on a weekend trip with one of her female friends. At the time, everything seemed normal, too.

However, once his wife returned home, he found out that her friend had ulterior motives for the short vacation.

It came out that she didn’t just want to go away with his wife. Rather, his wife’s friend – who is already married, too – was secretly meeting up with a different guy!

“Apparently, these two have been messaging each other for years,” he revealed.

His wife’s friend even referred to the man as her true “best friend” and called him her “soulmate.”

Prior to the weekend getaway, his wife had no idea about the affair, though. Then, she obviously found out about it during the middle of their travels, and she filled him in on everything.

Still, his wife did not get involved or try to tell her friend’s husband about the infidelity. Instead, she just ignored what she witnessed. He and his wife both viewed the situation as a really weird incident, but since it wasn’t their business, they didn’t expose her friend for cheating.

“I do not know the husband at all, and I barely know this friend. I was thinking, ‘Not my circus, not my monkeys,'” he explained.

Well, that was until his wife was actually asked to go on another trip with her cheating friend. The cherry on top is that her friend even offered to pay for the entire vacation – which will cost about $3,000 – just to cheat on her husband again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.