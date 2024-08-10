She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years After He Tried To Propose To Her During Her Best Friend’s Wedding

Have you ever been to a wedding where a guest decided to propose to their partner during the reception?

A woman recently broke up with her boyfriend of ten years because he proposed to her in the middle of her best friend’s wedding even though she and the bride told him not to.

She and her best friend, Amy, are in their late 30s and have known each other since elementary school. She considers Amy more like her sister than her friend, and they always have each other’s backs.

While completing her master’s degree a few years ago, she met her boyfriend, Danny, who is five years younger than her. She was his tutor, and he had the bravery to ask her out. They went on to date for 10 years.

Danny has an older brother named Bobby, who she introduced to Amy a few years into her relationship with Danny. The two of them hit it off and dated for a few years before Bobby asked Amy to marry him.

Because she and Amy are so close, she was asked to be her Maid of Honor and worked very hard with the rest of the bridal party to plan the perfect wedding.

In the middle of wedding planning, Danny had the idea of proposing to her during the reception on Bobby and Amy’s wedding day.

“Bobby [approved], but both Amy and I immediately shut it down,” she recalled.

“I told Danny I found that kind of thing tacky. A person’s wedding is a special day for them, and tainting it by stealing their attention was just wrong.”

