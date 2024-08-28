She Resents Her Husband For Working Seven Days A Week And Feels Like She’s Completely Lost Herself While Being A Stay-At-Home Mom

Something many new parents struggle with is leaving work for a long period or permanently as they get used to raising a baby at home.

A woman feels resentful toward her husband, who has kept his full-time job while she’s been a stay-at-home mom for the last year.

She gave birth to her and her husband’s baby 18 months ago and left her management and director roles at work to stay home all day. Her husband owns a hotel that’s right across the street from them and works there seven days a week.

Although she recognizes she is very privileged to be able to quit her job and spend all this time with her baby, not being able to work has made a big impact on her, and the transition has been tough. She also decided to move to her husband’s home country and has little to no help from her community.

“I had a wonderful career and traveled the world frequently,” she said.

“My world has become incredibly small since having my child. I clean, cook, grocery shop, manage meltdowns every day, [then it’s] rinse and repeat.”

On top of the difference in her daily routine, she’s had difficulty making friends in her new neighborhood, which causes her to feel extremely isolated. Thinking about her husband getting to work a job every day is beginning to bug her.

“I love my husband dearly, and he works like a machine to support us,” she explained.

“However, because he works so hard, he is often stressed and tired. We have zero quality time together outside the house and zero fun or meaningful conversation anymore.”

