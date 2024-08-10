She Told Her Husband The Reason He’s Not Losing Weight Is That He’s Lying To His Nutrition Coach, And He Accused Her Of Fat Shaming Him

There are so many people on this planet who are overweight and struggle with weight loss greatly.

While a good number of them may be suffering from health issues that cause weight gain, many of them may just struggle to change their bad habits.

A woman recently argued with her husband after telling him that his habits were the reason he wasn’t losing weight, not his metabolism.

She and her husband have been together for quite a while, and over the years, he put on a bunch of weight.

Although she still loves and is attracted to him, she wants him to be as healthy as he can be and is ready to support him in his weight loss journey.

“He really does want to lose weight, and I can see it impacting his self-esteem,” she said.

“He got on a program with exercise and nutrition coaching, [which] seemed like an amazing idea.”

She was looking forward to her husband having a coach who could tell him everything he was doing right and wrong so that she wouldn’t have to do it anymore.

Unfortunately, her husband has been doing everything his coaches told him not to.

