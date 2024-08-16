She Walked Out Of Her Sister’s Wedding Early Since Her Service Dog Wasn’t Invited

Sadly, this 27-year-old woman suffered a traumatic incident a couple of years back that left her with severe PTSD and anxiety.

She does have a service dog to help her, and her 30-year-old sister is completely aware of what happened to her, along with how crucial her service dog is to help her be functional in society.

Her dog is genuinely trained and behaves when out and about. Over this past weekend, her sister had her wedding.

“When I RSVP’d, I indicated that I would be bringing my service dog with me,” she explained. “A few days before the wedding, she called me, visibly stressed, and said that while she understands my need for the dog, she felt it would be disruptive and might make some guests uncomfortable.”

“She asked if I could attend the ceremony and reception without him. I explained that I rely on my service dog, especially in stressful situations like weddings, but she insisted it would ruin her “perfect day” if guests were distracted or if photos were “ruined” by the dog being in them.”

“She offered to have someone stay with me to help if I felt anxious, but I politely declined, reiterating that my service dog was essential for my well-being.”

When her sister’s actual wedding day came, she was there at the ceremony without her dog. Several hours had passed, and she made it to the reception, but then she began to feel too flooded.

She went up to her sister and informed her that she wasn’t doing well, but her sister didn’t seem to even care.

Her sister got upset, and after she ended up leaving early, her sister sent her a lengthy text saying she basically destroyed her day. Her sister accused her of being selfish and making the entire wedding all about her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.