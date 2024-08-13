She Wants To Break Up With Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Because He Lied About Where He Lives

This 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s 26, have been in a long-distance relationship for two years now. But they haven’t even met each other in person yet, and they have not discussed any solid plans to meet up in real life.

Rather, all they’ve talked about are “vague plans” of seeing each other at some point in the future.

According to her, this was because she was still in school, and her boyfriend had been busy with work. So, she didn’t suspect anything was off.

“He’s such an amazing person, and he makes me feel like I’m the most special girl in the whole world, and I trust him so much, more than anyone,” she said.

Then, about a week ago, she started to notice some red flags. First, she actually caught her boyfriend lying about his location.

Apparently, he’d recently moved to a new town due to work a few months ago. And last week, he told her that he needed to visit his old work office – which was a 1-hour flight away from him.

“So I asked him where he lives now, and he just said the same place he told me last time. But it didn’t make sense,” she recalled.

Later, he wound up admitting that he’d been lying about where he lives, and he said he only did that because of a past traumatic experience in which someone supposedly stalked him.

This pushed her to ask if she could see her boyfriend’s license, just so she could verify that he wasn’t lying about his name or other things. However, her boyfriend refused to send a photo of his ID over – citing the same reason.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.