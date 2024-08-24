She Wants To Tell Her Guy Friend Who’s Getting A Divorce That He Had It Coming

Sometimes, you can only take so much complaining from a friend who has the habit of whining about things that are in their control.

A woman is getting close to snapping at her friend, who is in the process of getting a divorce, and telling him he had it coming.

She has a 41-year-old guy friend who is in the middle of divorcing his wife. He and his wife have two young kids, and the divorce has been a long time coming, as she believes they’ve lived more like “roommates” over the last seven years.

Things began going downhill after her friend and his wife began arguing about petty things, like his wife being always tired and him having to take on more housework.

Years ago, her friend admitted to her that he would be ready to get divorced if it weren’t for his kids.

“I told him back then that if he really wanted the family to stay together, he had to talk with her to see what she wants to do,” she said.

“He had to show her that he cared about her and that she was needed in the family.”

She also remembered mentioning to her friend that if she were in his wife’s position, she’d get divorced right away, as she felt it would be better to show her kids that she deserved to be happy. Her friend never heeded her advice and decided to stay with his wife until things worsened.

Two months ago, his wife officially left his house and told him he needed to have their kids for most of the week. Her friend said that wouldn’t work for him, and now they’re finally in the midst of a divorce to work everything out.

