She Was Asked To Move Her Wedding Date After Her Best Friend Was Diagnosed With A Serious Medical Condition Because Her Treatment Schedule Will Prevent Her From Attending

This 23-year-old woman is engaged, and she and her fiancé have been planning their wedding for over a year. Now, all of the arrangements are finally finished, and they’re set to officially tie the knot in about two months.

Yet, her best friend, who is also 23, was recently diagnosed with a serious medical condition that will require immediate and ongoing treatment.

“She’s been a huge part of my life, and I understand this is a major ordeal for her,” she said.

However, her friend ultimately asked if she could change the wedding date to accommodate her treatment schedule, and she was not on board.

Her friend really wanted to be at her nuptials and claimed it would mean the world if she could just change her wedding date.

In her mind, though, moving her big day to a completely different date would be really complicated and expensive.

“I’d have to deal with rescheduling everything, and many of our guests have already made travel arrangements,” she explained.

That’s why she has done her best to support her friend in every other way – aside from changing her wedding date. She’s been visiting her friend often, doing research on her medical condition, and she even offered to assist with logistics surrounding her treatment.

“But my friend’s adamant that my wedding date is the only thing standing in the way of her attending her treatment,” she detailed.

