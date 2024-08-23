She’s Envious Of How Close Her Husband Is Getting To His Female Coworker

Lately, this 37-year-old woman’s 36-year-old husband has been talking about his 25-year-old female coworker named Sarah a lot.

Sarah and her husband have been working closely together for the last two years, but her husband has only begun mentioning her over the past two months.

He will say things like Sarah suggested they try a specific restaurant for a date night, or he will bring up a recipe Sarah recommended and then go to the kitchen to make the dish.

She went through the messages her husband exchanged with Sarah and didn’t find anything alarming.

They just text one another asking if they have a specific file from work or say there are donuts in the office.

One evening, she told her husband she was going to make dinner for them, and he said he had already eaten, so he wasn’t hungry.

She thought this was weird, so she questioned her husband further, and he admitted that he had gone out to lunch with Sarah and one of their other coworkers.

Then she decided to drop by her husband’s office to say hello and do a little spying, and she was caught off guard seeing Sarah right there in her husband’s office.

She wishes she never met Sarah, as she’s a looker with a completely curvy body. Sarah also had on an outfit that was hardly professional, and that made her feel even more insecure.

