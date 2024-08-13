She’s Pregnant And Separated From Her Husband Since He Cheated On Her With A Coworker, So She Doesn’t Want Him Around During Their Child’s Birth Or Afterward

This 30-year-old woman is currently both married and pregnant. Yet, her husband, who’s also 30, cheated on her during a drunken night out with a coworker, and now, he’s devastated that she doesn’t want him around during their child’s birth or afterward.

For some context, her husband slept with a female coworker she’d actually told him to be careful around in the past. Back then, he told her “not to worry,” but obviously, she had a right to be concerned after all.

He blamed his infidelity on the alcohol, yet that wasn’t a good enough excuse in her eyes. That’s why she still wanted to get separated.

And now, it’s causing some issues surrounding the birth of their baby.

When she goes into labor, she does not want her husband in the delivery room since she’s still heartbroken over his cheating.

“I feel anxiety, and I have to concentrate on my and our child’s wellbeing, and having him there would just be too painful,” she said.

Apparently, her husband understood that, too. What he’s more upset about is how, after their child is born, she plans to move back to her dad’s house – meaning her husband won’t be able to see their baby all of the time.

She offered to let her husband visit every day in order to see their baby’s development. However, he asked if she could just provide him with bottles of milk so their baby – a girl – could live with him every other night.

Her husband claimed that he wanted their daughter to get used to both him and his smell. Still, the idea of being away from her newborn for even a second is terrifying.

