She’s Trying To Get Her Sister To Change Her Wedding Date Since It Falls On Her High School Graduation

This young woman is currently in high school, and her older sister will be tying the knot next year – specifically on May 17, 2025. The only problem is that her sister’s nuptials fall on the exact day of her graduation ceremony.

Apparently, she found out about her sister’s wedding date back in March. However, while looking at her academic calendar a couple of days ago, she realized her graduation would overlap with the ceremony.

“My school usually graduates during the first week of May, so this surprised me,” she recalled.

She brought the issue up to her parents, too, and they told her to tell her sister. So, she did, and she also asked if her sister could change the wedding date – which started a ton of drama.

Her sister claimed to have changed the wedding date three times already and didn’t want to switch it a fourth time. That’s why her sister just claimed to be sorry and said she’d understand if she couldn’t attend the nuptials.

“I was kind of upset by this because I thought it was very dismissive,” she admitted.

She also tried telling her sister how she felt, but that just made things worse. Her sister got mad and said she couldn’t be expected to change the wedding date again – reiterating that everything about the event was “set and final.”

This whole situation has now left her feeling really stressed out because, first of all, she doesn’t want her family members to miss her graduation. On top of that, she won’t be able to watch her sister tie the knot.

“And I understand that it’s an inconvenience for her, but she could change her wedding date. I have no control over my graduation date,” she reasoned.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.