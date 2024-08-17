The Cannonball Run Is An Illegal Car Race That Started In The 1970s, With Participants Driving Between New York City And Los Angeles As Quickly As Possible

Originating in the early 1970s, the Cannonball Run is an informal and illegal car race that takes place across the United States.

The aim of the Cannonball Run is to drive from New York City to Los Angeles, or vice versa, as quickly as possible. Participants of the race can choose to take whatever routes they believe are the fastest.

It was inspired by a driving pioneer named Erwin “Cannonball” Baker, who set several cross-country speed records in the early 20th century. It was also further fueled by an automotive journalist and a movie from the 1980s.

In 1914, Cannonball Baker sped across the country on a motorcycle in 11 and a half days. It was thought to be the first transcontinental trip done on a motorcycle.

By 1933, he was able to cross the country by car in 53 hours and five minutes, thanks to new technology and improvements in roads.

For that trip, he drove a supercharged Graham-Paige Blue Streak, one of the most groundbreaking and innovative cars to come out onto the auto scene during America’s Great Depression era.

Cannonball Baker’s influence was never forgotten. After his death in 1960, others looked to him for inspiration. Brock Yates, a writer and editor at the magazine Car & Driver, was responsible for popularizing the race.

He organized the first official Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash in 1971. The street race was held again in the following year, as well as in 1975 and 1979.

The last two races were in protest of strict traffic laws, particularly the new national speed limit of 55 miles per hour on interstate highways.

