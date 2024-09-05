5 Tips For Styling Your Home This Fall Into A Cozy, Welcoming Space That Will Turn You Into A Homebody

We all know that the holiday season really delivers on the magic, but fall is a magical time as well. Fall is all about creating a cozy space that will turn you into a homebody if you’re not already one, like me.

Any time I decorate for a particular season or time of year, it makes me excited to live in my house all over again.

So, here are 5 tips for styling your home into a welcoming, wonderful place you’re sure to fall in love with.

Break Out The Pillows And Throw Blankets

Is there anything cozier than pillows and throw blankets? I don’t think so! My favorite way to use them in my home for fall is to pick fabrics that evoke the season, like velvets, chunky knits, and faux furs.

You can also go for specific colors like mahogany, camel, burgundy, and burnt orange. Deep purples and browns also evoke fall and aren’t so overdone.

I really enjoy redoing my bed to fit more of a fall vibe, and I also love using tablecloths and table linens too.

Accent With Candles

Nothing says fall like candles! They’re the easiest way to bring the mood right into your home, especially with all of the amazing autumnal scents candles come in.

