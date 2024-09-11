A Well-Known Stag Named Callum Was Euthanized After Hikers In The Scottish Highlands Fed Him Too Much Human Food, Causing Him To Lose His Teeth

After hikers in the Scottish Highlands fed a stag too many snacks, he had to put down as a result of his poor diet. Callum the stag was well known for approaching hikers and eating out of their hands. Unfortunately, the food he consumed caused his health to decline.

The beloved red deer was regularly spotted at Torridon’s Beinn Eighe car park on the North Coast 500 route in the northwest Highlands.

There, he would pose for pictures as tourists fed him snacks such as croissants, Rice Krispies, fruit, cereal bars, and even Doritos. It’s not exactly the type of meal he would be chowing down on in the wild.

These treats caused him to lose most of his teeth and prevented him from being able to forage independently. The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) had to euthanize Callum the stag due to his health struggles.

“We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down,” said a spokesperson for NTS.

“We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this. As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously, and the advice was that this was the kindest option.”

Callum was suffering from pain and discomfort due to “poor body condition, poor coat condition, and arthritis,” according to an NTS expert vet assessment. Previously, signs with images of Callum along the Scotland road trip route warned tourists not to feed the stag or get too close.

The director of the Scottish Countryside Alliance, Jake Swindells, advised humans to enjoy wildlife from a distance. If human interaction becomes a common occurrence, it could be a danger not only to animals but to people as well.

The sad demise of Callum the stag marks the loss of a beloved celebrity figure, but it also represents a symbolic death. In Scottish mythology, the stag was viewed as a strong protector of the forest and a creature with magical powers.

