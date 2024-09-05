After A Year Of Marriage, Her Husband Blindsided Her By Saying He Actually Doesn’t Want To Have A Baby With Her

Quite recently, this 29-year-old woman’s 30-year-old husband completely blindsided her by saying he actually doesn’t want to have a baby with her.

They have been married for a year, but they have been discussing the future for quite a long time already.

Ever since they first started dating, they have been talking about having children and starting a family.

“We were both on the same page before and after the wedding that we want to have a baby,” she explained.

“Well, this past month, he told me he doesn’t want another kid. He has 2 kids from a previous marriage that he gets to see every other weekend. He says that’s all he needs/wants now and that he’s firm in his decision to not have a kid.”

“When asked for a reason, he states “because I don’t want another one” and that “he changed his mind.” I’m heartbroken because I don’t think a wedding would have happened had I known this a year ago.”

She’s worried there’s more to this than her husband is letting on, as he then sort of backtracked and said after he retires he might want to have kids, but that’s so far off it won’t work for her.

It seems like perhaps he was putting on a show for her until she settled down with him, but this is still so out of left field for him to say he no longer wants to have a baby with her.

So, she’s really struggling with what she should do. She could leave her husband and try to find another man to start a family with, but she worries about being too old to have a baby.

