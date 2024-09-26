He Dumped His Fiancée Because She Crashed His Vacation With His Sister, And He Couldn’t Deal With Her Insecurities Anymore

This guy and his fiancée were together for three years before he popped the question about five months ago, and they were planning on tying the knot in December.

Despite being in love with her, though, there’s one thing that’s always bothered him – her insecurities.

Apparently, his fiancée’s ex-boyfriend cheated on her, and it was extremely tough for her to trust anyone after that. This showed in how she behaved in their relationship, too.

For instance, she was quite overbearing and protective of him. He was even forced to cut contact with two of his female friends due to her, and he was constantly needing to provide her with reassurance about his commitment.

“However, it did not bother me too much because I did love my fiancée and did want to spend the rest of my life with her,” he recalled.

“That’s why I proposed to her, and that’s why we had made life plans.”

Well, after his fiancée finally went too far recently while he was away on a trip with his sister, his feelings seemingly changed.

To provide some context, ever since he was a kid, he and his family had a tradition of going on a one-week vacation to a different U.S. state every single year. And now that he is an adult, and his parents are older and don’t have the energy anymore, he and his sister have been doing it alone for the past six years.

For this year’s getaway, they ultimately decided to visit Aspen, Colorado, back in August. Once they settled on this destination, his fiancée wanted to tag along as well.

