He No Longer Wants To Pay For His Son’s Wedding After Finding Out His Stepson’s Excluded From The Guest List

This 52-year-old man has two sons, a 28-year-old named Alex and a 26-year-old, Jake.

However, Alex is his biological son from his first marriage; meanwhile, Jake is technically his stepson from his wife’s past relationship.

He and his wife, who is 48, tied the knot while both of their sons were just teens, and they tried their best to blend their families.

“But Alex and Jake never really bonded. They were civil, but there was always tension, mostly from Alex, who felt like I was replacing him when I remarried,” he detailed.

That’s why he always made sure to treat both of his sons equally. He footed the bill for both of their college tuitions and helped them both get their first cars.

He also views Jake as his own son, and his wife looks at Alex the same way.

Now that Alex is currently engaged and planning a large wedding, though, it’s become clear that his son still holds some resentment toward Jake.

That is because he recently found out Alex has actually opted not to invite Jake to the event at all, and he’s since begun considering pulling his financial support unless his stepson is included in the celebration.

To provide some context, a few months ago, Alex approached him and asked for some money to help fund the nuptials. He was happy to lend a hand and provided a nice chunk of change to pay for most of the wedding expenses.

