He Left An Airbnb That Charged $700 A Night And Wrote A Bad Review Because The Property Didn’t Match The Listing Online At All, But The Host Accused Him Of Ruining Their Business

This man and his wife recently came into some money, so they decided to finally splurge on their dream vacation. For lodging, they looked on Airbnb and found a beautiful listing with raving five-star reviews.

“Looked perfect online and was $700 a night, but hey, it’s a special trip,” he reasoned.

So, he and his wife were super excited to stay there and booked the home. Yet, when they arrived, they immediately noticed the property was nothing like how it looked online.

Apparently, the photos had shown a luxury spot paired with ocean views, super high-end decor, and a lot of nice finishing touches.

“In reality? It was cramped, outdated, and honestly, it looked like the place hadn’t been cleaned in weeks,” he revealed.

He claimed that he typically is not the sort of person to make a big deal about things like this. However, since he and his wife spent so much money on this trip, he expected to get exactly what they paid for.

That’s why he quickly reached out to the property’s host and shared his concerns about the place not matching the listing.

Well, to his surprise, the host was quite dismissive – simply saying that his view of the property, which was a “popular spot,” was just “subjective.”

Even so, he couldn’t get over how dirty and “sketchy” the place was. This led him to cancel the booking and get a refund through Airbnb. On top of that, he left a bad review since the listing was super misleading.

