He Recently Came Into A Lot Of Money, And His Wife Expects Him To Start Covering All Her Beauty Expenses, But He Feels Like She’s Taking Advantage Of Him And Is Considering Divorcing Her Over It

This 38-year-old guy and his wife, who’s 35, have been married for seven years, and their relationship has always been quite solid. Their finances were fine, too, because they both work full-time.

However, he recently came into some money that has made their lives much more comfortable. It’s not the kind of wealth that would allow them to never work again, but it has changed their lifestyles.

So, his wife has since begun pressuring him to cover all of her beauty-related expenses. This includes everything from nails and lashes to eyebrows and whatever other cosmetic treatments she has done on a regular basis.

She’s apparently always been interested in these things, and he was fine with that, given the fact she used to pay for them herself in the past.

“But now she expects me to cover it every month, and it’s not cheap,” he explained.

His wife reasoned that her beauty bills were small in comparison to the cash he had recently made. Plus, she argued that the treatments were part of her self-care and helped her “look good for him.”

Nonetheless, he is genuinely uncomfortable with the arrangement.

“It’s not like I don’t want to share what I have, but I feel like this sets a precedent where she just expects me to bankroll her lifestyle,” he detailed.

That’s why he attempted to talk to his wife about setting a budget or splitting the costs. She wouldn’t hear any of it, though, and it’s causing a lot of tension in their marriage.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.