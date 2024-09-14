He Started Taking Bets On How Long His Cousin’s Second Marriage Would Last In The Middle Of Her Wedding Reception, And After She Heard, She Left Her Own Nuptials Early

Have you ever had a relative known for quickly jumping into relationships that don’t work out?

This man has a female cousin who has the same reputation in his family. Apparently, she had already tied the knot once – and that marriage ended in a nasty divorce after only about a year and a half.

Now, his cousin recently just got married again, and he doesn’t have a ton of faith in her new relationship.

“She’s kind of notorious in our family for rushing into things, and this new guy has only been around for a few months before they tied the knot,” he explained.

So, while he recently attended his cousin’s second wedding, he and a few of his other cousins were hanging out during the reception. Eventually, they also began chatting about how quickly his cousin rushed to the altar again.

“And I kind of jokingly said, ‘How long do you think this one will last?'” he recalled.

In response to the “joke,” he received a couple of laughs. Then, the conversation escalated, and people actually started coming up with guesses.

Some believed his cousin’s marriage would only last around six months, while others claimed she’d be married for a year or two.

According to him, the discussion was super lighthearted. Still, he decided to take it up a notch.

