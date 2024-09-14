Her Fiancé Is Dreading Their Upcoming Wedding And Says Not Positive He Loves Her Enough To Get Married To Her

For nearly nine years, this 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old fiancé have been with one another.

They’ve grown a lot over the years, and while they have encountered a few tough spots, overall, their relationship is amazing.

Last year, they struggled together amid financial stress and her mental health problems, but they overcame those challenges. At the end of 2023, her fiancé popped the question, and she was thrilled to say yes.

Throughout the last six weeks, though, her fiancé has been acting in a bizarre way. She suggested he start going to therapy to get to the bottom of everything, and that helped bring a couple of things to light. Mainly, her fiancé’s insecurities have been revealed through the therapy process.

But then, her fiancé confessed that he formed a friendship with a girl at work, and he’s gotten ridiculously close to her.

Apparently, this girl admitted that she has feelings for him, and she’s upset that her fiancé keeps spending time with this girl while knowing this.

“He now seems overcome with commitment issues even though he was the one who asked me to marry him!” she exclaimed.

“He says he’s dreading the wedding and isn’t sure if he loves me enough to marry me; he’s also not sure he wants children, which I’ve always openly said that I do.”

They have already set an official date for their wedding and sent invitations out to all of their guests. She will feel completely humiliated if her fiancé allows his doubts about their relationship to end in him canceling their wedding.

