Her Best Friend Lied About Her Boyfriend So He Would Get Dumped, Then Hooked Up With Him

This 22-year-old girl and her 24-year-old boyfriend began as friends with benefits for a month, but then they quickly entered into a committed relationship.

They were together for only two months in an official capacity, which she knows isn’t a long time, but she felt that they had an incredible bond.

Two weeks back, her best friend sent her a text stating she witnessed her boyfriend getting too cozy with some random girl in a cafe. Then, her best friend alleged that she saw her boyfriend kiss this other girl.

Feeling heartbroken over the news, she phoned up her boyfriend about it, but he maintained that he never kissed someone.

“This was my best friend for so long, and I couldn’t possibly think that she would lie to me, and I broke up with my boyfriend,” she explained.

“The last message from him was, “The truth is I never cheated, but you’ve already made up your mind that I did, so I’m not going to try to convince you otherwise. Hope all turns out good for you.” I thought he was gaslighting me, and I ignored it and blocked him.”

On Monday night, she was texting back and forth with her best friend, who claimed she was at home, but when she noticed her location, she could tell her best friend was lying.

Her best friend’s location was in an entirely different town, so curiosity got the best of her, and she checked further into where her best friend actually was.

It turns out that her best friend was in her boyfriend’s apartment complex, so she made the trip out there to see what was going on for herself.

