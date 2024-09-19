Her Boyfriend Pretends He’s A Rich Rapper On Social Media, And Faked Spending $100,000 On Jewelry For Himself

We all know you can’t always believe what you see on social media and that it’s easy to fake many things online.

This 26-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, who is enthusiastic about his online presence.

His social media accounts are bursting at the seams with photos of himself, along with a whole lot of fakery.

They both enjoy hip-hop and the culture surrounding it, but at this rate, her boyfriend has gone off the deep end and is pretending he’s a rich rapper on social media.

“He wears real designer clothes and goes to expensive places, always posting about how much he spends—sometimes even sharing receipts, which makes me uncomfortable,” she explained.

“Recently, he bought several Moissanite Cuban chains (even though they aren’t real diamonds, still extremely expensive) and then made videos pretending the stones are real with a diamond tester.”

“He even edited screenshots of his bank account to post online, claiming he spent $100k on the chains. While I can understand that some people buy fake luxury items for vanity, the scale of his deception bothers me.”

She has mentioned to her boyfriend that his charade makes her uneasy since he is outright lying about a crazy amount of cash.

Her boyfriend responded that she should respect his “creative outlet” and that he’s only using social media as a form of self-expression.

