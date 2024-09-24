Her Boyfriend Says If She Doesn’t Take His Last Name, There’s No Reason For Them To Get Married

Traditionally, when a woman gets married, she takes on her husband’s last name, but that’s certainly not something we all do now in 2024.

There are many reasons to keep your maiden name, but sometimes, it creates waves with your significant other when you want to stick with what you already have.

This 35-year-old woman and her 40-year-old boyfriend have been dating for two and a half years. They have discussed big topics like having children and getting married, and their views align with that.

But, any time they do talk about getting married, she makes it clear to her boyfriend that she wishes to keep her maiden name instead of taking on his last name.

Instead of being sympathetic to why she wants to do this, her boyfriend just gets upset, and they constantly argue about the last name thing.

“My boyfriend absolutely wants me to take his last name, and I want to keep mine (it’s a unique last name, and I love it),” she explained.

“It has become almost a dealbreaker for both of us. I have been married before and changed my name during that marriage.”

“My boyfriend thinks I don’t want to take his name because I don’t love him as much, or I think we’ll get divorced. I’ve explained that it’s 100% neither of those things. My name is a part of who I am, and I don’t want to lose my personal and professional identity.”

When she did adopt her ex-husband’s last name, she was filled with regret for passing up her maiden name.

