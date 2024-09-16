Her Boyfriend’s Unhappy That She Wants To Stop Being Vegetarian For A Week While She Visits Japan

Sometimes, the choices you make regarding the food you eat (or don’t eat) can put some strain on your relationship, and that’s what this 34-year-old woman is now experiencing.

For the last four years, she’s been a vegetarian, but her 34-year-old boyfriend is not. He adores steak, and he’s a wonderful cook.

Never once has her boyfriend asked her to eat meat, and she’s never tried to turn him into a vegetarian. They respect one another’s dietary decisions.

“I don’t care what he eats; it’s 100% his (and everyone else’s) choice,” she explained. “I don’t talk about being vegetarian, don’t promote it, and I try to figure out my own food if I need to so I don’t inconvenience others (sometimes it’s hard to find a restaurant with a vegetarian choice besides a side salad, so I’ll do the legwork to find a restaurant everyone will like).”

She never once thought that her being a vegetarian irritated or inconvenienced her boyfriend in any way.

Her boyfriend has been accommodating about it, as when they went to spend time with his family for a whole week, his mom redid her risotto to include vegetable broth just for her.

She did not request this, and she thought her boyfriend just generously asked his mom to make this substitute for her.

On another vacation she and her boyfriend went on, they found restaurants with vegetarian dishes she could enjoy. It wasn’t hard for her to find things that she could eat on that trip, even though they mainly dined at seafood places.

Soon, she’s headed off to Japan for a work trip, and she might just stop being vegetarian for that week.

