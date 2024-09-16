Her Boyfriend Made A List Of All The Things He Hates About Her, And She Found It

Over the last year, this 25-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend have really struggled. It’s mainly due to her boyfriend copping an attitude, experiencing mood swings, and picking fights with her.

Suddenly, she felt like they were no longer on the same side and that there was a major change in their relationship after spending three years together.

She’s attempted to discuss this with her boyfriend, who brushes her off and claims he’s tired and stressed due to his job.

She believed him, but then she found the list he made of all the things he hates about her, and now she thinks he’s lying.

It all started when her boyfriend was driving and asked her to go through his phone to find something he needed.

She went into his notes app, which is where he told her to look, and there it was: an open note detailing everything he despises about her, of all people.

“In bold, it listed things such as me having a crappy job, bad teeth, health problems, unloving family, anxiety, and coming from a poor family,” she said.

“Immediately, I pretended like I didn’t see it and swiped away, but I’m a fast reader and quickly saw too much. I could tell it went on for a while.”

“I honestly didn’t even know if I should bring it up, but my BF detected my low mood a couple [of] days later and asked, and I confessed to seeing it. At first, he was upset and told me that it was an invasion of privacy and that it wasn’t meant for my eyes. I explained that it was apparently the last thing he has opened there, and it was hard not to notice it when it had my name at the top.”

