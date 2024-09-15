Her Cousin Said Her Son, Who Has Cerebral Palsy, Shouldn’t Go To Her Wedding Because He Might Ruin The Vibe, So Now She’s Refusing To Attend Either

This 34-year-old woman has a 9-year-old son named Luke, who has cerebral palsy, and he is the light of her life. Despite Luke being non-verbal and in a wheelchair, he is funny, smart, and awesome to be around.

“Most of my family has been supportive,” she said, “Although I get the feeling that some of them don’t really understand what it’s like to raise a kid with disabilities.”

Unfortunately, she has a 28-year-old cousin, Emma, who falls in that camp. Back when they were kids, she and Emma were actually quite close. Then, as they grew up, they simply drifted apart.

According to her, her cousin has also had a tendency of being sort-of self-centered. So, ever since Emma got engaged, her cousin hasn’t stopped talking about the wedding – which is set to take place in a couple of months.

And just last weekend, during a barbecue at her aunt’s house, her cousin said something extremely out of line while discussing the nuptials yet again.

It all began when she was relaxing, and Emma approached her. At first, she figured her cousin wanted to chat about the details of her big day, and she was willing to politely listen.

Instead, she wasn’t prepared at all for what her cousin said next.

“So, I was thinking about the wedding, and I think it might be better if Luke didn’t come,” Emma told her.

She was totally taken aback and asked why her son wouldn’t attend the event. In response to that, Emma apparently sighed and said, “Well, it’s going to be a long day, and I just don’t think he’ll be comfortable.”

