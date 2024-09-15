Her Rich Boyfriend Says He Makes Over $60,000 A Month, But The Math Isn’t Backing Out

Last year, this 23-year-old girl met her 25-year-old boyfriend at a party while she was in New York City.

Her boyfriend came across as a super handsome, normal guy. They went out on several dates while she was still in the city.

After she flew home, they remained in contact, and she could tell he liked her far more than she liked him.

He then asked her to officially be his girlfriend, and she said sure, figuring she had nothing to lose. That’s how their long-distance relationship began, but throughout the first several weeks of their dating, she could tell her boyfriend had made up his mind that he was going to marry her one day.

She never agreed to be his future wife, but he would constantly want to talk about marriage. He would discuss what their kids would look like and what their names would be.

He then wanted to meet her mom and dad, and he told his own family all about her. She even met his friends.

While this was all going on, she chose not to tell her family about him since she was not down for a super-serious relationship.

Her boyfriend wouldn’t listen to her and doubled down on his vision for their future. She finally had to tell him that she would not marry him or have kids with him, and she would never allow him to meet her loved ones. He still didn’t believe her and played it off like some kind of joke.

One day she FaceTimed her boyfriend while sitting in her car, and she drives a Porsche convertible. As soon as her boyfriend noticed her car, he demanded to know whose car she was driving.

