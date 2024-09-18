Her Fiancé Revealed His Mother’s Going To Be Staying With Them For Months And Sharing A Bed With Her

This 25-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 29, dated for four years before they got engaged in 2023.

They also both come from different backgrounds – she is Canadian, while her fiancé is Indian – and they’ve been able to blend their cultures and traditions beautifully.

Anyway, not long after they got engaged, her future in-laws decided to visit Canada for one month so they could all meet and celebrate their engagement together.

Since then, she and her fiancé have begun planning to buy a home. Right now, they live in a tiny, three-bedroom apartment, and her fiancé rents two of the rooms out to tenants.

“On top of saving for a house, we also need to save a lot of money for the wedding, as we would like to have a traditional Indian wedding but also a ‘Canadian’ wedding as well,” she explained.

“Especially since we each have family who may not be able to travel abroad for one ceremony.”

Amidst all of this, though, she only just found out that her soon-to-be mother-in-law will be visiting Canada. The real kicker? Her fiancé said that his mom would be staying with them until they buy and move into their new house – which could be over three months.

She was immediately confused and asked which tenant would be vacating the apartment to make space for her mother-in-law. Well, it was then that her fiancé hit her with a major surprise.

He claimed that no tenants would be leaving at all; rather, he’d stay on the couch, and she would be sharing their bedroom with his mom.

