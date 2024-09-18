Her Ex Has Been Breaking Into Her Home For Years Just To Read Her Diary

In 2020, this 30-year-old woman split up with her 30-year-old boyfriend. Back then, they had a company together, and although they had made the decision to break up, they chose to continue working alongside one another.

She admits it was tough to navigate initially, and they even reconciled once for a short amount of time.

It didn’t work out, though, so they resolved to be friends, and things between them have been excellent for the last few years.

Now, her ex does have a spare key so he can get into her apartment in the event that there’s an emergency. Sometimes, he petsits for her too, and he uses the key when he does that.

Yesterday, she went into their Gmail account that they share for their business, and saw that her ex has been backing up his iPhone photos to that account without realizing it.

She looked at the photos and was horrified to uncover a major secret her ex has been keeping from her.

“I found out that he has been breaking into my apartment for years, reading my journal entries and taking pictures of some of them to keep,” she explained.

“Some of the photos were from the journal I kept while we were still dating, but more recent ones were negative entries I made about two of my exes, which coincide with times he tried to get back together with me.”

“The most recent photo was an entry where I described how I was falling in love with my current boyfriend, and the date lines up perfectly with a very upsetting emotional tirade he went on a month ago where he announced he was “no longer in love with me anymore.”

