He Spent Months Collecting Evidence Of His Wife’s Affair And Acting Completely Normal, But When He Finally Confronted Her About The Cheating, She Felt His Indifference Was Cruel

This 30-year-old man and his wife, who is 34, have been together for eight years and married for five years. He genuinely loved her, too, and believed they could open up to each other about anything.

“Like many couples, we had our ups and downs, but I never thought it could lead to infidelity,” he recalled.

Yet, around four months ago, he realized his wife was acting strangely. She was suddenly on her phone constantly and avoiding talking to him.

However, his suspicions were not confirmed until he actually found a text on her cell, proving that she’d been seeing another guy.

“It was like a punch in the stomach. I felt anger, sadness, and an overwhelming sense of betrayal,” he explained.

He did not immediately confront his wife, though. Rather, he decided to play the long game and wait it out.

He knew that in order to protect himself in the event they got divorced, he would need to have undeniable evidence. That’s why, for the following two months, he collected photos and messages to use in the event of a legal battle.

While he did all of that, he also pretended that things were completely normal in their relationship.

“I watched her act like everything was fine, and with each passing day, my feelings for her faded,” he admitted.

