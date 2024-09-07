Her Fiancé Wants Her To Sign A Prenup That Leaves Her With Nothing, And She’s Left Feeling Worthless

In two weeks, this 29-year-old woman is tying the knot with her 32-year-old fiancé, Bob. She’s been with him for a bit more than five years now, and they got engaged a year ago.

Now, Bob is the owner of two companies, one of which he started from scratch, and that one specifically is super important to him.

“He started his company about a year into our relationship, so I’ve been there since day one,” she explained.

“I wasn’t super supportive at first, not because I didn’t believe in him, but he was working 80+ hour weeks, and I wasn’t mentally prepared to be a part of a newer relationship where I barely got to see my partner. Fast forward, I now work for my fiancé. I do the office administration, payroll, etc.”

Not long after Bob proposed to her, he said he wanted a prenup in order to protect his business, which she understood.

But that never materialized, and he didn’t bring it up again until two months ago. She felt irritated, as their wedding was three months out at that rate, and they hadn’t discussed any of the details.

Initially, Bob wanted her to get nothing in the event of a divorce, but they were able to work out an amount they both agreed on.

“We had worked out that the longer we are married, the higher percentage of the company I would be entitled to,” she said.

“Either way, it’s still less than the state marital laws would entitle me to, so I am giving up quite a lot. Bob said we’re going to do a prenup now, then do a postnup later to include what I am entitled to percentage-wise from the company.”

